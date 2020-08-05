Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCOP approves Adjustments Appropriation Bill

The bill was passed after 36 delegates to the NCOP voted in its favour, while 23 voted against it - with abstentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:26 IST
NCOP approves Adjustments Appropriation Bill
The NCOP assigned the Select Committee on Appropriations to process the bill and the committee recommended that the House agree to the bill without amendments. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved the Adjustments Appropriation Bill during its virtual sitting on Tuesday.

The bill was passed after 36 delegates to the NCOP voted in its favour, while 23 voted against it - with abstentions.

The bill, as tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June 2020, as amended by the National Assembly and referred to the NCOP for concurrence as the Adjustments Appropriation Bill [B10B – 2020].

The NCOP assigned the Select Committee on Appropriations to process the bill and the committee recommended that the House agree to the bill without amendments.

The bill seeks to appropriate money from the National Revenue Fund to provide for requirements of the state for the 2020/21 financial year.

It makes specific allocations to specific state departments and entities and sets conditions for spending these.

An amendment to the bill also enables the Finance Minister to approve urgent expenditure for contingencies' funding before October.

This is when a second Adjustments Appropriation Bill is due for introduction, with the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The 2020 Appropriations Act, related to the February Budget Speech, enabled the Minister of Finance to approve the expenditure, which could not reasonably be delayed without negatively affecting service delivery.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening economic conditions confronting the country made this special Supplementary Adjustments Budget necessary.

The bill will now be sent to the President for assent.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

GLOBAL MARKETS-As good as gold? Precious metal shines again

Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the 2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. European stocks op...

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance programme ...

2 injured in firing by group of people in outer Delhi's Narela

A 22-year-old man and one of his friends were shot at allegedly by a group of people in outer Delhis Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sagar and his three friends -- Sandeep, Sagar and Adil -- were returning home i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020