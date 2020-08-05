J-K: 'At home' function for Independence Day cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said the 'at home' function for this year's Independence Day at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar has been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home' function for this year's Independence Day to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, as per past practice, stands cancelled," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the decision was taken after assessing the current circumstances of the pandemic in the union territory and keeping in view the compliance of all healthcare protocols and SOP's notified by the central and the UT governments.