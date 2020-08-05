VP Naidu donates Rs 10 lakhs for COVID-19 response and construction of Ram Temple

The family members of the Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today donated Rs. 10.00 lakhs in aid of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Smt. MuppavarapuUshamma Naidu, wife of the Vice President took the initiative in pooling contributions from their family and also by their son Shri Harsha, daughter-in-law Smt. Radha Muppavarapu, daughter Smt. Deepa Venkat, son-in-law Shri Venkat Immani and their four grandchildren.

Smt. Naidu sent a cheque of Rs.5.00 lakh to the PM CARES Fund in support of the fight against COVID-19 and another cheque of Rs.5.00 lakh to Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in support of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya that begins today with the Bhoomi Pujan.

Earlier in March, Shri Naidu had donated his one month's salary to PM CARES Fund and had also announced to donate 30 % of his salary every month towards efforts to fight the Covid pandemic.

