Ayodhya, a landmark in terms of ending disputes: Spiritualist

"Peaceful resolution of the Ram Temple dispute put to rest a wound that had been unnecessarily festering," founder and spiritual guru of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said. In his tweet on the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, "A lot of minds & hearts are cooler now." May the whole nation celebrate this resolution and resurrection of spirit of nationhood and unity, he said referring to the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya that has paved the way for temple construction on a long-disputed land.

"The temple is important because in many ways at least in the northern part of the country Rama is their spirit. So, it is not just another temple. It is a resurrection of Indias spirit because it is not just one particular denomination or religion (that) looks up to Rama," he said.

He said Rama is celebrated because he went through severe trials and tribulations in life and yet remained untouched by them. His passion for the wellbeing of his people was limitless to a point of self-sacrifice which is eulogised in so many ways through the epic Ramayana," the spiritual guru said.