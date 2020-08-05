Left Menu
Three fishermen missing after boats sink in river

Three fishermen, who ventured into a river near here, were reported missing after their country boats capsized in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Water-level in rivers including Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha, Kaliyar and Kothamangalam may also increase due to the opening of shutters of Malankara dam, they said.

05-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three fishermen, who ventured into a river near here, were reported missing after their country boats capsized in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Police and Fire and Rescue officials have launched operations to rescue the fishermen who went missing after their boats sank due to heavy rains and winds in the river at Mulavukadu at 2 am.

There were four fishermen in the two country boats but one managed to escape.They belong to villages neighbouring Mulavukadu, police said. Meanwhile, shutters of various dams in the rivers flowing through Ernakulam district have been opened after catchment areas received heavy rains last night.

Ernakulam district information officials said 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage have been opened and it may cause rise in water level in the Periyar. Water-level in rivers including Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha, Kaliyar and Kothamangalam may also increase due to the opening of shutters of Malankara dam, they said.

