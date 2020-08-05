COVID-19: Recovered Maha minister donates plasma

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who recovered from COVID-19 infection nearly three months ago, on Wednesday donated his plasma for treatment of other patients. Awhad donated his plasma at a collection centre in Thane city.

"I chose this day to make the donation as it is my birthday," he said. NCP's Thane city chief and former MP Anand Paranjpe, who had also recovered from the infection, donated his plasma at the same centre.