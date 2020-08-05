Left Menu
NPA welcomes sentence imposed on ex-SASSA official for fraud

Nombuso Lynette Dlamini, 44, and Siyasanga Gqamane, 31, were sentenced by the Mbizana Regional Court last week Friday for defrauding the State of approximately R1.2 million between 2006 and 2011.

Updated: 05-08-2020 17:19 IST
The suspects’ fraudulent activities were uncovered in 2011 and upon their arrest, multiple bank cards were found in their possession. Image Credit: ANI

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the sentence imposed on a former South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) official and her accomplice, who defrauded SASSA of R1.2 million.

The suspects' fraudulent activities were uncovered in 2011 and upon their arrest, multiple bank cards were found in their possession.

Provincial NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said Dlamini, a former clerk at SASSA, and her accomplice Gqamane created, captured and approved fictitious social grants using other unsuspecting people's identity documents.

"They also opened bank accounts using the identity document numbers and the fictitious names used when capturing the applications. The social grants were then deposited into those accounts.

"After a lengthy trial, the duo pleaded guilty after the State had presented its evidence. As the NPA, we welcome the sentence with the hope that it's going to serve as a deterrent to other government officials, who intend defrauding the state," Tyali said.

Dlamini was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, two of which were suspended for five years with stringent conditions. Gqamane was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with two years suspended for five years with stringent conditions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

