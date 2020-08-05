Commissioner meets UPSC rank holders from Delhi Police families

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday met the candidates from families of the force who have qualified in the prestigious civil services examination 2019, officials said. A total of 829 candidates have been selected through the civil services examination, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission.

Vishakha Yadav, who ranked sixth, is the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar posted in Dwarka district, while the 33rd rank holder Navneet Mann's father Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann is posted in Vigilance unit. Natisha Mathur and Garima, who ranked 37th and 459th, respectively, are probationer ACPs undergoing training at Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan.

Gaurav Kumar, who scored 475th rank, is the son of late Inspector VK Singh who was posted in Sadar Bazar as additional station house officer. Constable Firoz Alam was ranked 645th. He had joined Delhi Police in 2010 and is currently posted with the PCR unit in Haiderpur. "Congratulating all the rank holders on their astounding success," Shrivastava said, adding that their success is not only a matter of pride for Delhi Police, but would also inspire others to follow their footsteps.