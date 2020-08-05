Militants open fire on security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a security forces deployment in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, alert troops detected an IED in Kupwara district of the Union territory, they said.

“The ultras opened fire on security personnel in the COVID-19 containment deployment at Sangloo bridge in Shopian district this morning,” a police official said. He said there was no report of any damage caused, adding that the militants escaped from the spot.

In another incident, the security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tin can at Youniso in Handwara area of Kupwara district. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the explosive, the official added.

