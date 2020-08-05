Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector in Poonch on Wednesday evening by firing with small arms and intense shelling.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote sector in Poonch on Wednesday evening by firing with small arms and intense shelling.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Poonch
- Mankote
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Underground bunkers being built in J-K's Uri to protect locals during ceasefire violations from Pak
Underground bunkers being built in J-K's Uri to protect locals during ceasefire violations by Pak
Pak aviation body suspends licence of 68 more pilots
3 killed in family feud in northwest Pakistan
Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan