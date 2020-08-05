Lord Ram's devotees pray at home during bhoomi pujan, say it's a rare moment

Many people across the country waited for decades to see the construction of a grand Ram temple begin in Ayodhya and when it finally happened, they could not visit the historic city because of a deadly pandemic sweeping the world. They stayed home, prayed and tried various ways to be part of the bhoomi pujan spiritually.

Gunjan Varshney, a resident of Allahabad, performed a 'parikrama' around a booklet, on which she had written Lord Ram's name 108 times, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple more than 180 km away. Her four-year-old son, named Ram, followed her during the circumambulation.

The popular bhajan "Thumak Chalat Raam Chandra..." played in the background. "I and my son did nine parikramas as the bhoomi pujan progressed in Ayodhya. My son was more excited than me," Gunjan Varshney told PTI over phone.

"It was a unique feeling, will cherish it for the rest of my life," she added. Her husband Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Ram Naam Bank and Ram Sewa Trust, said nearly 90,000 account holders and members of the two Allahabad-based organisations performed circumambulation in the name of Lord Ram during the event.

"Most people performed nine parikramas," Ashutosh Varshney said. Because of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing to ensure the virus does not spread rapidly, authorities had curbed the guest list for the foundation-laying ceremony and asked people to watch the event at home.

Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets and the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya was marked by smaller events elsewhere. At Delhi's Chattarpur temple complex, an elaborate puja was performed.

Devotees thronged the temple since 6 am, its administrator Kishor Chawla said. "A puja has been going on non-stop for three days. The 'Ram Darbar' has been decorated. A replica of the 'shila' (foundation stone) has been prepared and it will be sent to Ayodhya along with other material," Chawla added. When asked about devotees not being able to visit Ayodhya, Ashutosh Varshney said, "It is the intention of the devotee which is more important than the ritual itself." "Lord Ram -- the benevolent -- understands the pain, sufferings and the dilemma of His devotees. He will continue to bless them. With His blessings, we will definitely defeat this demon called corona," he said.

The Ram Naam Bank has no ATMs or cheque books and its "only currency" is Lord Ram. Ashutosh Varshney is carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, who had set up the bank in early 20th century. The bank members have a booklet of 30 pages, containing 108 cells in which they write 'Ram Naam' 108 times everyday in red ink as it is the colour of love. This booklet is deposited in the individual's account.

Upma Agarwal, a social worker, said she wanted to attend the bhoomi pujan but could not do so. She said she too performed parikramas at home and prayed to the Lord. "Lord Ram resides in our heart... This is a rare moment in the life of each one of us." Sushant Singh, who runs a jewellery shop with his mother Anita Singh, said, "Each of us performed nine parikramas. At this point of time, I am experiencing a unique divine feeling, which cannot be expressed in words. There is a feeling of happiness and joy."