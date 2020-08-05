Indian Navy rescues injured captain of merchant vessel
After evacuation from the MV Vishva Prerna, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the navy took him from INS Garuda to the Medical Trust Hospital here for further care by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. A defence spokesman said the SNC received information that the captain Rajpal Singh Sandhu of Amritsar reportedly suffered a serious leg injury necessitating an immediate rescue. A Sea King helicopter brought the captain to INS Garuda at short notice, a press release said.
