Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb: 2 SITs formed to fast track investigation in hooch tragedy FIRs

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Ishwar Singh will supervise both the SIT investigations, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday. Punjab Police had registered a total of five FIRs -- three in Tarn Taran and one each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala -- in the case.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:05 IST
Pb: 2 SITs formed to fast track investigation in hooch tragedy FIRs

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Wednesday ordered the constitution of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to fast-track investigations in all the FIRs registered in the hooch tragedy that claimed 113 lives. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Ishwar Singh will supervise both the SIT investigations, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

Punjab Police had registered a total of five FIRs -- three in Tarn Taran and one each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala -- in the case. Gupta said superintendent of police-level officers have, for the first time, been nominated as Investigating Officers (IOs) for these cases to ensure conviction of the offenders. The IOs have been directed by the DGP to ensure thorough and comprehensive investigations to unravel the entire backward and forward linkages of the case, both inside and outside the state of Punjab, under the supervision of the SIT. The IOs shall also be responsible for filing final reports in the concerned courts under their own signatures expeditiously, said the DGP.

While Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Hardial Singh Mann will head the SIT for investigating FIRs registered in Tarn Taran, Inspector General (Border Range Amritsar) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar would be leading the SIT investigating the FIRs registered in Amritsar and Batala, the statement said. The other members of the Taran Taran SIT are Senior Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran, Dhruman Nimbale, along with SP (Investigation) Tarn Taran, Jagjit Singh Walia, who has been nominated as Investigating Officer.

SSP Amritsar (Rural) Dhruv Dahiya, SP Gaurav Toora along with SSP Batala Rachpal Singh and SP Tejbir Singh are members of the second SIT, it said.  The chairmen of the SITs have been authorized to seek and obtain the support and assistance of any officer or Wing or Unit of Punjab Police, according to the statement. They can also seek support of any department of the Punjab government, any specialized institutions, labs or experts for ensuring proper recording of evidence and making out a foolproof case to secure conviction of the guilty, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi shouldn't equate Ram Mandir with struggle for independence: CPI

The CPI on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at Ayodhya, saying by equating the pursuit of the Ram Mandir with the struggle for Indias independence, he glorified acts that ruptured the secular fabric of I...

DM orders night-time restrictions in Jammu, weekend lockdown to continue

District Magistrate of Jammu on Wednesday prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities in the territorial limits of the district from today, till further orders. In an order issued here said, The District Magistra...

SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centres decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section a...

Noida: 9 people arrested, over 1,700 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Nine people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020