Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDRF rescues passengers from stranded local train in Mumbai

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and tracks got flooded, another local train coming from opposite direction also got stuck near the same spot and a team has been sent to rescue the passengers, the NDRF official said. The first local train left the CSMT station in south Mumbai but could not move beyond Masjid Bunder.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:08 IST
NDRF rescues passengers from stranded local train in Mumbai

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday evening rescued some 150 passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line here, said an official. As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and tracks got flooded, another local train coming from opposite direction also got stuck near the same spot and a team has been sent to rescue the passengers, the NDRF official said.

The first local train left the CSMT station in south Mumbai but could not move beyond Masjid Bunder. While 150 passengers in this train were rescued, another 100 were still inside, the NDRF official said.

The other local which had come from Karjat got stuck 60 metres outside Masjid Bunder, he said. Around 60 passengers were inside and a rescue team had been sent, he added. Water had collected upto three feet on the tracks at this spot, forcing the motorman to stop the local, he said.

Only government employees, health care workers and others who provide essential services are allowed to travel by local trains at present amid the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi shouldn't equate Ram Mandir with struggle for independence: CPI

The CPI on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at Ayodhya, saying by equating the pursuit of the Ram Mandir with the struggle for Indias independence, he glorified acts that ruptured the secular fabric of I...

DM orders night-time restrictions in Jammu, weekend lockdown to continue

District Magistrate of Jammu on Wednesday prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities in the territorial limits of the district from today, till further orders. In an order issued here said, The District Magistra...

SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centres decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section a...

Noida: 9 people arrested, over 1,700 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Nine people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020