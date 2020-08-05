ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Aug 7
Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:28 IST
The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.
