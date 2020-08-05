Beginning of new era based on ideals of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath on bhoomi pujan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya the beginning of a new era based on the ideals of Lord Ram. The chief minister earlier in the day took part in the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya. In a series of tweets in Hindi later, he said the laying of foundation stone for a Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of a new era. “This new era is of dedicated service for public welfare. This era belongs to Ram Rajya. This era is to build a new India in accordance with the ideals of Lord Ram,” he said

In another tweet, he said, "The bhoomi pujan of Sri Ram Janmbhoomi temple is an occasion of pride, of joy, of satisfaction and of compassion. We are fortunate that Lord Ram blessed us to become a witness to this historic event.” He also thanked the prime minister for paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple. Every citizen is today elated and they are happy, he said. The chief minister also shared some pictures from the event.