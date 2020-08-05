Karnataka Minister says grand temples will be built in Kashi, Mathura also

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday said grand Krishna and Vishwanatha temples would come up in Mathura and Kashi respectively after 'liberating' them and the two, along with Ayodhya, should emerge as places of devotion. "I am of the firm opinion that if not today, tomorrow, Mathura and Kashi temples will be liberated and grand temples would be built there," he told reporters in his home town Shivamogga, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Eshwarappa, a former BJP state president, said the centres of Hindu belief, Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura were a kind of a symbol of 'slavery' as "temples of our Rama, Krishna and Vishwanath were destroyed and mosques built." "The demolition of Babri masjid on December 6, 1992 had pleased us all for we felt that the symbol of slavery is gone and now a decision has been taken to build a grand temple of lord Rama at Ayodhya," he said. Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya, should emerge as places of devotion to the nation, Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, said.

"A place of devotion has to be built in both Kashi and Mathura. There too, grand temples have to be constructed. The mosques have to be removed from there," he said..