Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangolis of Ram temple, Sangh Parivar leaders at RSS HQ

Portrait rangolis of some Sangh Parivar leaders, including late Ashok Singhal, were drawn at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:17 IST
Rangolis of Ram temple, Sangh Parivar leaders at RSS HQ

Portrait rangolis of some Sangh Parivar leaders, including late Ashok Singhal, were drawn at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. A huge rangoli depicting the proposed Ram temple in the Uttar Pradesh town was also drawn at the Sangh headquarters by around 100 volunteers of Sanskar Bharti, the cultural unit of the RSS.

Talking to PTI, general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, Ashutosh Adoni said, Ram Janambhoomi Andolan and the RSS has an unbreakable relation. "Sanskar Bharti is known for its 'maharangoli'. We made a maharangoli of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya in front of the RSS headquarters. This rangoli became the centre of attraction today," he said.

Portrait rangolis of late Sangh Parivar leaders, like Ashok Singhal and Moropant Pingle, who were instrumental in Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan, were drawn in front of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's chamber, he said. "These portrait rangolis were made as a tribute to those leaders," Adoni said.

Besides the Sangh headquarters, rangolis were also drawn at 20 major squares in the city. "Around 100 workers of Sanskar Bharti were involved in the activity, began began at 5 am and was over by 7.30 am," he said.

Similarly, aarti and recital of mantras were organised at various temples in Nagpur to celebrate the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Crackers were also burst in parts of the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Among others, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were on the dais along with the PM at the event.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks close higher as commodities shares rally

Positive earnings reports and a surge in commodities shares lifted European stock markets on Wednesday, but losses in defensive sectors and worries about surging coronavirus cases globally tempered the mood.London-listed mining groups Rio T...

Army jawan among 37 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,917

Thirty-seven people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the states tally to 2,917 on Wednesday, officials said. The state has witnessed 13 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus so far.Of the ...

18 Bangladeshis held near border in West Bengal's Nadia

Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the international border in West Bengals Nadia district on Wednesday, the Border Security Force BSF said. Two women, a man and a child were held at the Jhorpara border outpost area in the m...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue workers searched for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings and investigators blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people.Around 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020