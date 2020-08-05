Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains claims three more lives in Kerala, monsoon toll rises to 31

A red alert for extreme heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) has been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday and orange (6 cm to 20 cm) for various other districts in the state. Vijayan said with very heavy rains forecast by IMD in the next four days,landslide, flooding, mudslides were a possibility and district authorities have been asked to take all necessary steps, including shifting people living in areas prone to landslides, to safer places.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:24 IST
Heavy rains claims three more lives in Kerala, monsoon toll rises to 31

Torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala, particularly the hilly Wayanad and Idukki districts, where a red alert has been sounded by the Met office, while three people, including two children, died in rain-related incidents, officials said on Wednesday. As the current heavy spells continued for the second day and more forecast in coming days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said district authorities have been asked to take all necessary steps to face any eventualities.

Mananthavady in Wayanad district recorded the maximum of 15 cm of rainfall, while Munnar and Myladumparain Idukki clocked 12 cm and 11 cm respectively. Ottapalam in Palakkad and Vythiri (Wayanad) recorded 10 cm each as per the readings recorded at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department here said. With the three deaths due to incidents of drowning, landslides and tree fall since Tuesday night, the toll since the onset of the four-month long South West Monsoon that set in on June 1 has risen to 31, officials said.

While a 63-year-old man from Muttar village in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district drowned in a river, a five year-oldgirl met with a watery grave in Wayanad. A six year-old girl died on Tuesday night when a branch of a tree fell on her in Wayanad, state monsoon control room sources told PTI. Three fishermen are missing in Ernakulam after their boat capsized.

Of the 31 fatalities, Kozhikode district has reported the highest of 10 among the districts. A red alert for extreme heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) has been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday and orange (6 cm to 20 cm) for various other districts in the state.

Vijayan said with very heavy rains forecast by IMD in the next four days,landslide, flooding, mudslides were a possibility and district authorities have been asked to take all necessary steps, including shifting people living in areas prone to landslides, to safer places. With very heavy rains expected in Idukki, Ernakulam district also could be affected, he said.

Night travel should be avoided in high rangeareas, Vijayan said. In main dams, the water level has not risen substantially and the discharge was being done in a controlled manner from three reservoirs -- Peringalkuthu, Kallarkutty and Lower Periyar -- under the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Water was also being released from some dams under the Irrigation department, Vijayan said. In the last two years, very heavy monsoon rains had led to overflowing of most dams in the state which caused unprecedented floods claiming over 500 lives totally.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump fired his predecessor in May, acting State Dept IG says he is leaving too

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen Akard is leaving his post and returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by Presi...

European stocks close higher as commodities shares rally

Positive earnings reports and a surge in commodities shares lifted European stock markets on Wednesday, but losses in defensive sectors and worries about surging coronavirus cases globally tempered the mood.London-listed mining groups Rio T...

Army jawan among 37 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,917

Thirty-seven people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the states tally to 2,917 on Wednesday, officials said. The state has witnessed 13 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus so far.Of the ...

18 Bangladeshis held near border in West Bengal's Nadia

Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the international border in West Bengals Nadia district on Wednesday, the Border Security Force BSF said. Two women, a man and a child were held at the Jhorpara border outpost area in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020