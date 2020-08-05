Left Menu
Delhi: 2 held for stabbing, looting man

They targeted one Vikas (40) after hearing him telling someone on mobile phone that he had collected payment and was on his way. Deepak and Sandeep followed Vikas on their two-wheeler and on reaching Geeta Colony flyover, they waylaid him and tried to snatch his cash bag, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:45 IST
Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a man and looting his bag containing Rs 40 lakh cash, police said on Wednesday. Deepak Kumar (35) and Sandeep Kumar (28), both residents of Ashok Vihar were in need of money and planned to commit loot in Old Delhi market where many people come on two-wheelers to collect cash.

The duo executed their plan on July 31 and did a recce in Chandni Chowk a day before the incident, police said. They targeted one Vikas (40) after hearing him telling someone on mobile phone that he had collected payment and was on his way.

Deepak and Sandeep followed Vikas on their two-wheeler and on reaching Geeta Colony flyover, they waylaid him and tried to snatch his cash bag, police said. When Vikas resisted, Sandeep allegedly stabbed him multiple times, robbed the bag containing cash and fled from the spot along with Deepak.

Later, they left their vehicle on Patparganj Road, Geeta Colony, and hired an auto-rickshaw to Burari. The two then reached Deepak's home and shared the looted money, police said. Deepak also got an E-FIR registered regarding theft of his two-wheeler at Gulabi Bagh police station.

The victim was found unconscious on the road and was rushed to hospital and he is still on ventilator support, police said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said "We received specific information on Tuesday regarding the two accused involved in the Geeta Colony robbery and they were arrested" The looted cash, a two-wheeler and two mobile phones used in commission of crime were seized from them, he said..

