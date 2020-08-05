Left Menu
Three children and two women drowned when their boat capsized in the swollen Saryu (Ghaghra) river in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district Wednesday evening, officials said. Eleven people have been rescued but a 15-year-old girl is missing, they said. The boat was carrying people from Chakki Musadohi area in Mau district and the bodies were found near Teliakala village in Deoria district, Deoria DM Amit Kishore said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:52 IST
5 drown as boat capsizes in UP's Mau

Three children and two women drowned when their boat capsized in the swollen Saryu (Ghaghra) river in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district Wednesday evening, officials said. Eleven people have been rescued but a 15-year-old girl is missing, they said.

The boat was carrying people from Chakki Musadohi area in Mau district and the bodies were found near Teliakala village in Deoria district, Deoria DM Amit Kishore said. The boatman possibly lost control because of the river current, he said.

The five deceased have been identified as Savita (48), Sarita (42), Karan (10), Kishan (7) and Arjun (5). The children were brothers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to rush to the spot and ensure quick relief and rescue work, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

The CM has also extended an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, he said..

