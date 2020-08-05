Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana governor performs spl puja coinciding with Ayodhya event

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:07 IST
Telangana governor performs spl puja coinciding with Ayodhya event

Coinciding with the laying offoundationfor Ram temple in Ayodhya, Telangana GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday performed a special pujaat the Raj Bhavan here

Dr.Tamilisai and her husband Dr. Soundararajan performeda special puja to the idols of Ram, Sita, Laxmana and Hanumanin front of the Darbar Hall in the sprawling Raj Bhavan, aRaj Bhavan press communique said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid thefoundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Canaries to cover all COVID-related costs for tourists

All Spanish and foreign tourists visiting the Canary Islands will have any potential coronavirus-related costs covered by the regional government, it said on Wednesday, in an attempt to rescue the tourist season after a new spike in infecti...

State Dept says acting IG left to return to private sector

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen J. Akard has left his post and is returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by P...

COVID-19: Monitoring panels submit reports; suggest early recognition, transfer of patients to ICU

Four death monitoring committees constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to analyse the high mortality rate in ten COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday submitted reports suggesting measures like early recognition and transfer of patients t...

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor's ouster

The State Departments acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress. Stephen Akard announced his resignation just two days after Democrats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020