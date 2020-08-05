Telangana governor performs spl puja coinciding with Ayodhya event

Coinciding with the laying offoundationfor Ram temple in Ayodhya, Telangana GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday performed a special pujaat the Raj Bhavan here

Dr.Tamilisai and her husband Dr. Soundararajan performeda special puja to the idols of Ram, Sita, Laxmana and Hanumanin front of the Darbar Hall in the sprawling Raj Bhavan, aRaj Bhavan press communique said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid thefoundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.