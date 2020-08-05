Telangana governor performs spl puja coinciding with Ayodhya event

Telangana governor performs spl puja coinciding with Ayodhya eventPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:07 IST
Coinciding with the laying offoundationfor Ram temple in Ayodhya, Telangana GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday performed a special pujaat the Raj Bhavan here
Dr.Tamilisai and her husband Dr. Soundararajan performeda special puja to the idols of Ram, Sita, Laxmana and Hanumanin front of the Darbar Hall in the sprawling Raj Bhavan, aRaj Bhavan press communique said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid thefoundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamilisai
- Ram temple
- Ayodhya
- Narendra Modi
- Telangana
- Laxmana
- Sita
- Hanumanin
ALSO READ
Telangana HC summons Chief Secy, other top officials over COVID-19 management
Maurya cancels Ayodhya visit following MP guv's death
Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.
Ayodhya temple: Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited for 'bhumi pujan'
Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'