MP: Ruling BJP, oppn Cong celebrate Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh celebrated the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya by organising special programmes at their residences on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also celebrated the event by illuminating its state headquarters building in Bhopal.

Though the BJP's state headquarters was lit up and decorated, no programme was organised there as it is located in a COVID-19 containment zone. The BJP offices in different cities were also lit up, said a party spokesperson. Temples were also illuminated to mark the occasion and special prayers organised besides distribution of sweets.

"The bhoomi pujan for a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is not just a ritual, but it is an accomplishment of the sacrifice and resolve which the saints, common citizens and Ram devotees in the country had over the last five centuries," state BJP president V D Sharma said in a statement. Sharma has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

A programme of 'maha aarti' was organised at the residence of MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. "A centuries-old wish has been fulfilled with the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple," Mishra said after the event.

State Assembly's protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma also burst crackers and illuminated his residence besides lighting up the lamps. Sharma also met the kar sevaks, who participated in Ramjanmbhoomi movement.

He said that an old dream of the countrymen has been fulfilled with the ground breaking ceremony. Another minister, Vishwas Sarang, also celebrated along with his supporters and family members.

They also recited Hanuman Chalisa and offered prayers to lord Ram. Talking to PTI, state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said that all the offices of the party in the state were illuminated on the occasion.

"The party workers celebrated and held religious programmes at their homes and temples in the state by following the social distancing norms," he said. At Indira Bhawan, the Congress's headquarters in the state capital, a huge portrait of Lord Ram was put up on the facade of the building to mark the occasion.

Besides, a 'Ram Darbar' tableau was also put up at the main entrance of the building, eyewitnesses said. MPCC chief Kamal Nath reached Indira Bhawan in the evening and lit up the lamps, besides offering prayers.

The Congress leaders chanted slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' amid the music played by a band and bursting of firecrackers. The Congress workers also distributed sweets after the prayers Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said that Nath's residence was also illuminated as part of the celebration.

On Tuesday, Nath had hosted a recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at his residence. The former chief minister had also announced that the state Congress unit will send 11 silver bricks, bought by donations from the party members, for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.