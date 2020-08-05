IMD issues red alert in Karnataka districts
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:16 IST
"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said. (ANI)
