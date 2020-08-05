731 grams of gold valued at Rs 34.5 kg seized at Chennai airport

A total of 731 grams of gold valued at Rs 34.5 lakh was seized at Chennai airport from two passengers, Chennai Customs said on Wednesday. Both passengers had arrived from Dubai, it said.

"The passengers had concealed the gold paste in polythene inside the belt portion of their jeans," it added. Earlier in March, the Customs department seized 1.32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 60 lakh at the Chennai Airport. (ANI)