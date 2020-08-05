Inspector dies of COVID-19, toll among cops in Maha at 108

A 50-year-old police inspector attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, two days after his father's death. With the death of the police inspector, death toll due to the pandemic among the Maharashtra police force rose to 108, said an official.

He had been admitted to a hospital two weeks ago after developing fever and was found to have contracted the viral infection. He was on ventilator support for the last two days, the official added.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter, the official said..