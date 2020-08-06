Left Menu
Development News Edition

No foul play in Disha's death, says her father

The father of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:10 IST
No foul play in Disha's death, says her father

The father of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official said. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, on Wednesday, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

According to police, Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with Disha Salian's death at Malvani police station. Her father in his letter to police said his family does not suspect any foul play in her death and they are satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police and have faith in them, a senior official said.

He alleged that his family was being harassed by journalists and media by repeatedly questioning their faith in the Mumbai Police, the official said. Satish Salian, who mentioned Naigaon, Dadar, in central Mumbai as his address in the letter, said he had already submitted a written complaint at the Malvani police station and the ACP's office on July 13 against "derogatory" posts and forwards being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

According to the official, in his letter he alleged that "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth." He also requested the police to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media concerned for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said. The Mumbai Police, who are probing Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including those from the late actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry.

A team of Bihar Police is also probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput's father in Patna. An official from the Bihar Police earlier said they will also probe the alleged suicide of Disha Salian.

Apart from Rajput, she had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma. PTI DC NP GK GK

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes

Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year...

8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia

The United States and seven European countries marked Fridays 12th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with a call to Moscow to withdraw forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia and allow medical evacuations and aid deliver...

Manoj Sinha appointed as new LG of J-K

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory. The 61-year-old Sinha comes in place...

Panchganga river water crosses warning level in Kolhapur

The Panchganga river water at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra crossed the warning level on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall in the area, the district disaster management cell said. Nine state highways and 25 other roads in the dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020