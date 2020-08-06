BJP sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir
BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. The terrorists, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from here, police officials said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:53 IST
BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. The terrorists, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from here, police officials said. Khanday was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead, they said
The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district. He is recovering from his injuries in hospital.
