HAL donates 2 ambulances to government hospital

Karnataka-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said it has donated two ambulances to a hospital here during the COVID-19 pandemic. HAL gave them to Bowring & Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI) also as part of the corporate social responsibility of the company.

They can be used for transporting patients, who require medical monitoring while in transit and non-invasive airway management, HAL CMD R Madhavan was quoted as saying in a press release. The ambulances were handed over at a function held in the presence of state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and senior officials of the government and HAL.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between HAL and BLCMC&RI, the release said. The MoU relates to upkeep and maintenance of ambulances by BLCMC&RI.

The ambulances are equipped with an air- conditioner, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, HAL (human resources) director Alok Verma said. Under BLCMC&RI, there are three major government hospitals - Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, HSIS Gosha Hospital and BBMP Super Specialty Hospital.

These are presently converted into COVID-19 hospitals. Last month, HAL created and handed over the COVID- 19 Care Centre (CCC) to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru civic body).

The facility now has 178 beds with other supporting infrastructure, it said, adding that all are currently in use..