Belthangady MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter message, the legislator said he got himself tested Wednesday as he was having a mild fever.

Poonja said he was not having any other symptoms and is taking treatment at home. Poonja had recently met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.

He posted a message on social media requesting all who had accompanied him in the last few days to go under quarantine. Meanwhile, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was under home quarantine, tweeted that his COVID-19 test result has turned out negative.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI