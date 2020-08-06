Belthangady MLA tests positive for coronavirus
Poonja said he was not having any other symptoms and is taking treatment at home. Poonja had recently met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.
He posted a message on social media requesting all who had accompanied him in the last few days to go under quarantine. Meanwhile, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was under home quarantine, tweeted that his COVID-19 test result has turned out negative.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI
