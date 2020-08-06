Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died here following illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

He had been hospitalised for nearly two weeks. Prasad, 66, is survived by wife.

A veteran in court reporting, Prasad was known for his speed and accuracy and was contributing Madras High Court stories to PTI news agency for nearly 10 years. He was known to be an amiable person respected by his colleagues and was often looked up to by juniors on court reporting.