Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight COVID-19 patients killed in fire at Ahmedabad hospital

"Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward on the fourth floor of Shrey Hospital have died due to fire. 41 other COVID patients who were in the general ward on bottom floors were rescued and shifted to SVP Hospital," said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, an IAS officer.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:47 IST
Eight COVID-19 patients killed in fire at Ahmedabad hospital

Eight coronavirus patients died in a fire inside the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad city in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. A para-medical staff member of the hospital was injured in the tragedy.

A cumulative compensation of Rs 6 lakh each for the families of the deceased -- five men and three women -- was announced by the Centre and Gujarat government. The blaze broke out around 3.30 am on the top floor of the four-storey Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area, officials said.

It is one of the 60-odd `designated' private hospitals which have been authorized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to treat coronavirus patients. "Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward on the fourth floor of Shrey Hospital have died due to fire.

41 other COVID patients who were in the general ward on bottom floors were rescued and shifted to SVP Hospital," said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, an IAS officer. Shrey Hospital was sealed for investigation, said Gupta, who has been deputed in Ahmedabad as an officer on special duty.

Preliminary investigation showed that the fire was caused by a short circuit, he said. Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi visited the spot.

"We have learned that an electric short circuit led to a blast. The blaze spread in the ward within minutes," said Kumar. According to Chirag Patel, a hospital attendant who saved the lives of three elderly patients, there were eleven patients on the fourth floor when the fire broke out.

The deceased were identified as Lilavati Shah (72), Jyoti Sindhi (55), Ayesha Tirmizi (51), Navneet Shah (80), Arif Mansoori (42), Narendra Shah (62), Arvind Bhavsar (78) and Manu Rami (82). Additional Commissioner of Police R V Asari told reporters that Bharat Mahant, a trustee of the hospital, was being questioned.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sangeeta Singh and her counterpart in the Urban Development Department Mukesh Puri. The two IAS officers have been asked to submit the inquiry report in three days, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that another attendant received 25 to 30 percent burn injuries while trying to save the patients. The attendant and 41 patients were shifted to SVP Hospital, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.

"Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the PM tweeted. Chief Minister Rupani also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of Indias first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.&#160; &#160; The five calves were ...

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data

U.S. stocks futures pared losses sharply on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest week.At 833 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04. SP 500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020