Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

FGN25 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi further remanded in custody until August 27, trial begins in Sept London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 27 after he appeared via videolink at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:09 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL19 VIRUS LD CASES Over 56,000 COVID-19 cases in country in single day New Delhi: India saw a single day increase of 56,282 COVID-19 cases taking the country's virus tally to 19,64,536, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL32 KASHMIR-CHINA-LD INDIA India hits out at China for attempting to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC New Delhi: Hitting out at China for making yet another effort to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, India on Thursday asked Beijing to draw proper conclusions from such "infructuous attempts" and "firmly" rejected its "interference" in the country's internal affairs.

DEL55 MEA-INDOPAK TEMPLE India rejects Pakistan's criticism of launch of construction of Ram temple New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of the launch of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from "communal incitement." DEL11 JK-LG LD SINHA Manoj Sinha appointed as new LG of J-K New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory. BOM5 GJ-HOSPITAL-2ND LD LD FIRE Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead Ahmedabad: A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital here has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

DES1 DL-SADIA Sadia Dehlvi dies at 63, Delhi lost its favourite story-teller New Delhi: Noted Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 63. DEL65 JK-DGP-SEPARATISTS 504 J-K separatist leaders signed 'good behaviour bond' before release from detention, says DGP Srinagar: As many as 504 separatist leaders, who had been detained following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions a year ago, were released after they signed bond of "good behaviour", Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. By Achinta Borah LEGAL LGM1KA-HC-EIA Karnataka HC restrains Centre from publishing EIA 2020 final notification till Sept 7 Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Centre not to publish the final notification of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till September 7, observing that the draft was not publicised in vernacular languages.

LGD12 RJ-HC-BSP BSP-Cong merger: Case goes back to single-judge bench Jaipur: The division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Thursday disposed of appeals filed by a BJP MLA and the Bahujan Samaj Party against the order of a judge, who had refused to stay the functioning of six BSP MLAs as Congress legislators. BUSINESS DCM30 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI hits pause button on interest rate cut; allows loan restructuring Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday kept interest rates on hold to contain elevated inflation, even as it allowed banks to restructure some corporate and individual loans as part of efforts to revive the economy that faces its first contraction in more than four decades.

DEL49 BIZ-RBI-LD INFLATION Headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2FY21: RBI Governor Das Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the country’s headline inflation is expected to remain elevated during the second quarter of the current fiscal year and may subside thereafter. DEL58 BIZ-RBI-LIQUIDITY RBI Guv says easy liquidity policies have helped NBFCs, pvt cos; aided faster transmission Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday defended the easy liquidity stance of the central bank, asserting that the private sector entities have benefitted out of the policy.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-AYODHYA-TIMES-SQUARE Lord Ram’s image displayed at iconic Times Square to celebrate Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ in Ayodhya New York: The image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya beamed across a giant billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City where members of the Indian community gathered in large numbers to celebrate the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By Yoshita Singh FGN26 LANKA-POLL-RESULTS Sri Lanka election: Early results show Rajapaksa clan heading for landslide win Colombo: Sri Lanka’s powerful Rajapaksa family-run Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) appeared to be heading for a landslide win in the country’s parliamentary election, according to early results announced on Thursday. FGN25 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi further remanded in custody until August 27, trial begins in Sept London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 27 after he appeared via videolink at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. By Aditi Khanna PTI HDA HDA

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry s...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of Indias first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.&#160; &#160; The five calves were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020