Maha: Part of dilapidated building collapses in Mira-Bhayandar

A portion of a dilapidated four- storey building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Mira- Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday. The building on Talao Road, which had been declared dangerous, is now being torn down by the authorities, ward officer Damodar Sankhe said.

A part of the 35-year-old structure collapsed due to heavy rains, prompting firemen and local disaster cell personnel to rush to the scene, a fire officer of the Mira- Bhayandar Municipal Corporation said. The building has three wings, with 150 flats, which were vacated in March itself, he said.