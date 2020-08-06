Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar DGP warns of legal action if IPS officer not allowed to leave Mumbai today

Pandey expressed bewilderment over no positive response from the municipal authorities in Mumbai, whom he accused of keeping IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in virtual house arrest, despite being informed about the adverse remarks made by Supreme Court against their action. Talking to reporters, the DGP said he will consult the state's Advocate General on the matter and, if Tiwari, posted as SP, City (East) in Patna, was not allowed to leave by today, moving the court could be an option.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:25 IST
Bihar DGP warns of legal action if IPS officer not allowed to leave Mumbai today
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday warned of legal action if an IPS officer, who had gone to Mumbai to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was not released from "forcible quarantine" by the end of the day. Pandey expressed bewilderment over no positive response from the municipal authorities in Mumbai, whom he accused of keeping IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in virtual house arrest, despite being informed about the adverse remarks made by Supreme Court against their action.

Talking to reporters, the DGP said he will consult the state's Advocate General on the matter and, if Tiwari, posted as SP, City (East) in Patna, was not allowed to leave by today, moving the court could be an option. It is a virtual house arrest. Our officer went to Mumbai after informing his counterparts there in writing and over the phone. I too had sent an SMS to my counterpart in Maharashtra informing him that Tiwari will be there for three days and shared with him the details, Pandey said.

Tiwari had requested for an accommodation in the IPS Mess, which was not granted. We let it go. But his forcible quarantine shortly after his reaching Mumbai is unacceptable. The IG, Patna Zone, wrote to the BMC chief quoting the guidelines of the Maharashtra government under which Tiwari could have been exempted from quarantine. It elicited no positive response, he lamented.

Pandey said yesterday when the Supreme Court also frowned upon the treatment meted out to Tiwari and called it "unprofessional", the IGP again contacted the municipal authorities, but nothing came of it. "We shall now be waiting till the end of the day and consulting the Advocate General in the meantime. If all else fails, moving the court could be an option, Pandey added.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Patna police which had been camping in Mumbai for more than a week and carrying out investigation in the matter, returned from the western metropolis but refused to be drawn into any controversy relating to the matter. All went fine. We carried out our probe as per the instructions of our seniors. Whatever our findings have been, we will share these with our higher-ups, the officials said in response to a barrage of questions from journalists here upon arrival.

They also side-stepped queries about reported non- cooperation by the Mumbai police. During their stay in Mumbai, they recorded the statements of Rajput's sister, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his manager, cook, doctors among others, a member of the team earier said before leaving for Bihar.

The team had also visited some banks to look into the financial transactions made from Rajput's accounts. The 34-year-old actor was found dead inside his Bandra residence on June 14 last and an FIR was lodged by his father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, at a local police station on July 25.

A tug of war ensued between the governments of the two states with Maharashtra contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place outside the state. A petition challenging Bihar police's jurisdiction to probe the case was also filed in the Supreme Court by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who along with her family members has been named as the main accused in the FIR lodged by Rajput's father.

She has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement, and defrauding him of crores of rupees. The impasse led the bereaved father to call up Pandey and request that the matter be handed over to the CBI which was followed, the same day, by a recommendation to the effect by the Nitish Kumar government.

The Centre, too, issued a notification approving the recommendation, in an apparent rebuff to the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra that there was no need to hand over the matter to the CBI..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

Uttarakhand govt sets up cell for implementation of jobs scheme

The Uttarkhand government has set up a cell to speed up the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana launched in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday. The cell will be headed Uttarakhand Migration C...

Spain, Slovakia agree to issue 'Gratis Visa' to Indians in view of COVID-19

A tour operators body on Thursday said that embassies of Spain and Slovakia have agreed to issue Gratis Visa to all Indians who were issued a visa earlier this year but could not undertake travel in the last few months because of the COVID-...

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020