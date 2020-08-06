PRASA welcomes decision by Court to deny bail to Pontsho Moyo

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has welcomed the decision by the Germiston Magistrate's Court to deny bail to Pontsho Moyo, a manager at agency's Elsburg depot, who allegedly stole the agency's assets.

Moyo was arrested over a week ago for alleged theft of PRASA assets from the agency's premises.

He appeared in court on Thursday with former PRASA employee Edgar Gumede.

"Moyo allegedly ordered the assets to be taken to the premises of Gumede, a former employee of PRASA running his own rail equipment supply company," PRASA said.

Gumede was granted bail of R40 000 with strict conditions. He has been ordered to not leave the country or interact with State witnesses.

"PRASA is pleased with the decision and that the court views the charges against the accused as very serious. The court pronounced that the attack on PRASA's assets and infrastructure is an attack against the country and low-income earners, who rely on PRASA for affordable means of transportation," the agency said.

PRASA said it views this judgment as an important milestone in the fight against the theft and vandalism of the agency's infrastructure.

PRASA continues to cooperate with the South African Police Service and other important stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure that its infrastructure and network are protected from acts of vandalism and theft.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)