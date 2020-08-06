Left Menu
South Africa concerned over human rights violations reports in Zimbabwe

On Tuesday, the two Ministers had a telephonic conversation in which Pandor expressed South Africa’s readiness to assist if requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:32 IST
“Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and the African Continent,” DIRCO said on Twitter. Image Credit: Twitter(@DIRCO_ZA)

The South African government says it has noted with concern the reports related to human rights violations in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Minister Naledi Pandor is in contact with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo, on developments on the matter.

"Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa's commitment to peace and stability in the region and the African Continent," DIRCO said on Twitter.

During the engagements, Pandor stated that it remains South Africa's resolve to continue the pursuit for consultative solutions to address the existing socio-economic challenges and to contribute to the wellbeing of all Zimbabweans, the people of the SADC Region and Africans at large.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

