Another scanning device unveiled at hospital in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coimbatore, Aug 6 (PTI): A scanning device, costing Rs 2.4 crore, was on Thursday unveiled in the Government ESI Hospital, a facility to exclusively treat COVID-19 cases, here. Inaugurating the medical equipment, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said this is the second such CT scan in the hospital. A total of 100 people can be screened daily with the new machine, he said.

A total of 1,749 people, tested positive for COVID-19, had been scanned for lung disease in the hospital and all of them had fully recovered. So far 1.37 lakh people have been tested in the district, of which 5,805 tested positive, 4,224 discharged and 1,491 under treatment, he said.

Of the 450 beds, 340 have the oxygen facility and more would be fitted soon; another 400 beds would be added in the hospital, which is the second biggest in the state after the one in Chennai, Velumani said..

