Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft EIA notification does not relax process of public hearing: Javadekar

Ramesh, in his letter to the environment minister on July 25, has said that the draft EIA reduces public participation in all steps of the environment clearance process “by lessening the notice period for public hearings and doing away with them for a large category of projects”. In his response on Thursday, Javadekar terms "wrong connotation" the point raised by Ramesh that the government intends to give ex-post facto approval to the cases involving violation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:21 IST
Draft EIA notification does not relax process of public hearing: Javadekar

The draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification does not relax the process of public hearing, but aims to make it more meaningful, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday told senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Javadekar wrote a letter in response to the objections to the draft EIA raised on various occasions by Ramesh, a former environment minister and the current chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and climate change.

Javadekar also said that Ramesh going public with his objections and letters was "premature" as public consultations on the draft EIA were underway. The draft EIA notification, which involves procedure of issuing environmental clearances to various projects, was issued by the ministry in March this year and public suggestions were invited.

The ministry had earlier said it would not extend the deadline for people to give suggestions and opinions beyond June 30, but later gave time till August 12. Ramesh, in his letter to the environment minister on July 25, has said that the draft EIA reduces public participation in all steps of the environment clearance process “by lessening the notice period for public hearings and doing away with them for a large category of projects”.

In his response on Thursday, Javadekar terms "wrong connotation" the point raised by Ramesh that the government intends to give ex-post facto approval to the cases involving violation. “The main purpose of this provision is to bring all violators under regulatory regime by imposing heavy penalty. You will also agree that we should not allow such companies in perpetual unregulated status. When I look back to the records, it was noticed that previously search for leaders were allowed to regularise on permanent basis via office memorandum issued in 2010.

“The government has engaged the public and has received hundreds and thousands of suggestions. So we are doing it not through memorandum but through new proposed notification with wider public consultation,” Javadekar said. In a point-by-point rebuttal to Ramesh's July 25 letter, the minister said every project expansion will require submission of an Environmental Management Plan and that the draft EIA is not meant for reducing the process of public hearing, but making it more meaningful.  On Ramesh's objection that the draft EIA reduces time period for public hearing, Javadekar said the government was making the process more meaningful.

“Today we have 30 days period given for conducting public hearing but actual public hearing takes place one day only in the presence of district authorities. Thus we are not reducing the process of public hearing but making it more meaningful and B2 category projects are exempted from public hearing since 2006. We have not change that. We have many suggestions on addition of more industries in this category which we have take a note of,” he said in his letter. Projects in 'B1' category require an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Responding to Ramesh's third objection about doing away with EIA in many cases of expansion, Javadekar said it was "not true". "Every expansion will require submission of environmental management plan, and if expansion is more than 25 per cent in terms of production capacity, then EIA also is needed.

"Expansion projects above 10 per cent increase in production capacity will require recommendation of environment appraisal committee (EAC) and we are allowing expansion without public hearing only in cases where the proposed expansion does not lead to increase in pollution load and with adequate environmental safeguards," he said. About the validity of environmental clearance for 10 years, Javadekar clarified that even in the present EIA notification of 2006 regime the EC is valid for seven years which can be further extended by three years requiring a project proponent to visit office again and again seeking extension.  He said the draft EIA proposes to give permission for 10 years at one go so that an entrepreneur need not come to government offices repeatedly.

On Ramesh's objection that central government will have full power to appoint the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA), Javadekar said it is to ensure approvals by respective SEIAA if the state governments fail to appoint one in reasonable time. "...Today there are seven states/UTs which have not recommended any names for constituting SEIAA. The seven states are Delhi, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Goa.... So all the cases of the seven states/UT come to central government for appraisal.... Therefore, to ensure that proposal should be approved by respective SEIAA, we have proposed to appoint the SEIAA if state government fails to do so within a reasonable time,” Javadekar said.

Sharing a copy of this letter on Twitter, Javadekar also criticised Ramesh for publicising his second letter. "I was a little surprised to see this correspondence in the media as draft EIA  notification has not been finalised yet as the public consultation is still underway and the process of finalisation may take more time. Therefore, publicity of your letter was premature,” Javadekar said.

Ramesh had earlier in the day tweeted a copy of his second letter saying “although I await your detailed reply, I must thank you for acknowledging and accepting the role of standing committees and Parliament.” PTI AG SMN SMN.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 stress: RBI allows one-time restructuring of corporate, personal loans

In a major relief to corporate and retail borrowers, the Reserve Bank on Thursday permitted banks to go for one-time restructuring of loans that are facing stress due to the COVID-19 crisis with a view to mitigating risks to financial stabi...

Punjab ministers seek immediate expulsion of Bajwa, Dullo from Cong over hooch tragedy criticism

Punjab cabinet ministers Thursday demanded immediate expulsion of Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo from the Congress for their criticism of the state government over the recent hooch tragedy. In a press statemen...

EIB to provide €20m loan to Sanifit to develop treatments for vascular calcification

The European Investment Bank EIB is set to support the development of new treatments for progressive vascular calcification, an area of significant unmet medical need where there are currently no approved treatments. To this end, the EU ban...

Pelosi says Congress will resolve COVID-19 aid but must help needy -CNBC

U.S. lawmakers will resolve their differences over the next batch of COVID-19 aid and reach a deal, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but assistance must go to those who need it the most amid the novel coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020