HP: State-level Independence Day event to be held in Kullu; CM to hoist tricolour

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will hoist the tricolour in Kullu on Independence Day, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday. The state-level Independence Day function will be held in Kullu and will be presided over by the chief minister. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur would also attend the function, he said.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar will preside over district-level function in Kangra, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur in Shimla, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in Solan, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary in Una and Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre at Keylong, he added. Similarly, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar will hoist the national flag in Bilaspur, Industries Minister Bikram Singh in Mandi, Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal in Sirmour, MPP and Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary in Kinnaur, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania in Chamba, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg in Hamirpur, the spokesperson said.

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj will attend the district level Independence Day function in Chamba with Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, he added..