Punjab CM to meet hooch tragedy victims’ families in Tarn Taran

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit Tarn Taran on Friday to meet families of the victims of spurious liquor tragedy which has claimed 113 lives so far.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:05 IST
Punjab CM to meet hooch tragedy victims' families in Tarn Taran

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit Tarn Taran on Friday to meet families of the victims of spurious liquor tragedy which has claimed 113 lives so far. Singh will be accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and his Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will visit Tarn Taran to meet families of victims of #HoochTragedy tomorrow morning. He will be accompanied by @INCPunjab chief @sunilkjakhar, @DGPPunjabPolice Dinkar Gupta & CPSCM Suresh Kumar,” tweeted Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the CM. The Chief Minister has been facing flak from the Opposition as well as two Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for not meeting the families of victims of the hooch tragedy.

As many as 113 people died in the hooch tragedy with the maximum 84 fatalities occurring in Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Batala..

