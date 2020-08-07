Mumbai: Three held for posing as cops, duping man of Rs 30,000

Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and duping a vegetable vendor of Rs 30,000 in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Friday. The Navghar police have nabbed Santosh Katkar (45), Ashok Pednekar (52) and Sunil Patil (55) and charged them under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Rampratap Yadav was on his way to his vegetable stall last week when the trio intercepted him and alleging that he was a drug peddler, demanded to check his belongings claiming to be policemen, the official said. The accused then fled with Yadav's bag containing Rs 30,000, he said, adding that the trio was subsequently apprehended based on a CCTV footage from the scene of the incident and produced in court on Thursday.