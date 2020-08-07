Railways to end 'khalasi' system, says no to fresh appointments

Railway Board has decided that any appointment of Telephone Attendant cum Dak Khalasis would not be either processed or made with immediate effect. The Board also decides that all cases approved for such appointments since July 1, 2020, maybe reviewed and position advised to Board.

"The issue regarding the appointment of Telephone Attendant cum Dak Khalasis is under review in Railway Board. It has therefore been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as Telephone Attendant cum Dak Khalasis should not either be processed or made with immediate effect," the Ministry of Railway wrote to the General Manager, all zonal railway/production Units. "Further, all cases approved for such appointments since July 1, 2020, maybe reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the Ministry added. (ANI)