Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parasuraman is new President of BCIC

Shettar also released two other reports on the occasion: "BCIC Exclusive Report - The Gateway to Karnataka A New Second Airport for the Bengaluru Region" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Analysis Report." Parasuraman said: "The reports address the issues that Karnataka is facing, and I am positive that our reports will highlight the deep insights, perspective views and key challenges in each sector".

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:32 IST
Parasuraman is new President of BCIC

T R Parasuraman, President and Whole-time Director of Toyota Industries Engine Pvt Ltd., is the new President of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. He succeeds Devesh Agarwal.

K R Sekar, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, ascended to the position of Senior Vice-President of the BCIC. BCIC, an apex chamber of commerce representing large and medium industries in Karnataka, on Friday hosted its 43rd Annual General Meeting through video conference.

This year the theme was 'Namma Karnataka - The Gateway to Future India', with a focus on positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination, a BCIC statement said. BCIC unveiled its report titled "Opportunity in the times of COVID-19- Positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination" in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industry, and former Chief Minister, Jagadish Shettar.

The report offers comprehensive sector specific recommendations for enabling the growth and positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination, BCIC said. Shettar also released two other reports on the occasion: "BCIC Exclusive Report - The Gateway to Karnataka A New Second Airport for the Bengaluru Region" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Analysis Report." Parasuraman said: "The reports address the issues that Karnataka is facing, and I am positive that our reports will highlight the deep insights, perspective views and key challenges in each sector".

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

‘Knight Rider’ film in the works with James Wan on board as producer

David Hasselhoffs Knight Rider television series is getting a feature film adaptation with Spyglass Media Group and Atomic Monsters James Wan and Michael Clear attached as producers. According to Variety, TJ Fixman, a former video game writ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said. Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.A befitting response is being given, ac...

Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed b...

Austrian economy might not shrink as much as previously forecast - ONB

Austrias economy could shrink by around 6 this year, the Austrian National Bank on Friday, striking a more optimistic tone than in early June, when it had forecast a 7.2 decline. It said weekly real-time gross domestic product GDP data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020