Parasuraman is new President of BCIC

T R Parasuraman, President and Whole-time Director of Toyota Industries Engine Pvt Ltd., is the new President of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. He succeeds Devesh Agarwal.

K R Sekar, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, ascended to the position of Senior Vice-President of the BCIC. BCIC, an apex chamber of commerce representing large and medium industries in Karnataka, on Friday hosted its 43rd Annual General Meeting through video conference.

This year the theme was 'Namma Karnataka - The Gateway to Future India', with a focus on positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination, a BCIC statement said. BCIC unveiled its report titled "Opportunity in the times of COVID-19- Positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination" in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industry, and former Chief Minister, Jagadish Shettar.

The report offers comprehensive sector specific recommendations for enabling the growth and positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination, BCIC said. Shettar also released two other reports on the occasion: "BCIC Exclusive Report - The Gateway to Karnataka A New Second Airport for the Bengaluru Region" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Analysis Report." Parasuraman said: "The reports address the issues that Karnataka is facing, and I am positive that our reports will highlight the deep insights, perspective views and key challenges in each sector".