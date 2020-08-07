Karnataka: Vehicular movement halted on Chikmagalur's Alageshwara road due to landslide

Following a landslide in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, vehicular movement was halted on the Alageshwara road in Koppa town. Heavy rains in several parts of Karnataka have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

A red alert was issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state for the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday. "Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said. (ANI)