Karnataka: Vehicular movement halted on Chikmagalur's Alageshwara road due to landslide
Following a landslide in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, vehicular movement was halted on the Alageshwara road in Koppa town.ANI | Chikmagalur (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:37 IST
Following a landslide in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, vehicular movement was halted on the Alageshwara road in Koppa town. Heavy rains in several parts of Karnataka have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.
A red alert was issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state for the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday. "Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Rowdy sheeter held in Bengaluru for uploading child pronography videos on FB
COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets
In Q1 2020, Flexible Workspace Operators Accounted for About 11% (0.4 Million sq.ft) and 19% (340,000 sq ft,) of the Gross Take-up, in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR: Colliers International
Karnataka govt waives crematorium fees for COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru
Passengers of Air France flights to Bengaluru to undergo COVID-19 test