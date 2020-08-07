Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu calls for reorienting agricultural priorities towards more nutrition-sensitive food

We need urgent, focussed and concerted action at national, regional and global levels, he said. Maintaining that India has made significant strides in reducing hunger, undernourishment, infant mortality, Naidu expressed satisfaction that government has accorded the highest priority to combating health and nutrition problems in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:30 IST
Naidu calls for reorienting agricultural priorities towards more nutrition-sensitive food

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the need to constantly review the country's food, agriculture and trade policies according to changing times. He also called for reorienting agricultural priorities towards more nutrition-sensitive food. Inaugurating the virtual consultation ‘Science for Resilient Food, Nutrition and Livelihoods’ organised by the M S Swaminathan Foundation, Naidu drew attention towards impacts associated with poor diet quality and said that both undernutrition and obesity are significant risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

"We must step up investments in improved storage, processing and preservation to retain the nutritional value of food products, rather than investing in highly processed foods," he opined, according to an official statement. In order to ensure food and nutrition security for all, Naidu called for making agriculture more resilient and profitable. He also emphasised the need to minimise pre-harvest and post-harvest losses and improve market infrastructure. Farmers should be able to get their produce from the farm gates to markets at reasonable cost, he said.

Referring to the sustainable development goals, the vice president said it is time to take stock of the progress made so far. "Where are we in terms of achieving ‘zero hunger’ and ‘good health and wellbeing’ goals," he asked. Citing a UN report which states the number of people suffering from hunger in the world has been slowly increasing in recent years, Naidu said that nearly 750 million people were exposed to severe levels of food insecurity in the world in 2019.

Drawing attention to the worrisome hunger indicators in the world, the vice president emphasised the need to do things differently and more quickly. We need urgent, focussed and concerted action at national, regional and global levels, he said.

Maintaining that India has made significant strides in reducing hunger, undernourishment, infant mortality, Naidu expressed satisfaction that government has accorded the highest priority to combating health and nutrition problems in the country. Highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives and livelihood, Naidu said the problem of hunger and undernourishment may become more acute with the coronavirus-induced global economic slowdown.

He lauded Indian farmers for record food grain production despite several challenges and limitations during the lockdown period. "They could do so because of their commitment, hard work and native knowledge," he said. Opining that healthy, socially connected and prepared people are better able to cope with disasters, the vice president called for an urgent need to invest in building resilient communities. He also said policy-makers and politicians should also focus on population planning.

Stressing the need to use advances in scientific knowledge for human welfare and reduction of hunger, Naidu called for blending it with traditional knowledge of indigenous communities, the statement said. The vice president called for concerted action by the public, civil society, panchayati raj institutions and governments to accelerate progress and in achieving lasting success in this area.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Exim Bank extends USD 250 mn line of credit to Mozambique

Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on Friday said it has extended a USD 250-million about Rs 1,870 crore line of credit LOC to Mozambique for improving power supply quality in the country. The agreement to this effect was signed on Augus...

German state shuts 2 schools after new cases

Officials in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have shut down two schools after new cases of coronavirus were confirmed only days after the northeastern German state became the countrys first to resume classes. The dpa news agency reported Frid...

Energy costs to fall for millions of Britons from October

Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households from October after the energy regulator said it would lower its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 7.5. A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in Januar...

SII enters into new partnership to accelerate manufacture, delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India

The Serum Institute of India SII has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020