Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 killed in Idukki landslide, rescue operation underway

Seven persons lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:42 IST
7 killed in Idukki landslide, rescue operation underway
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Seven persons lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. Kerala Minister MM Mani said, "The rescue operation is underway. I will be going to Idukki."

Meanwhile, a 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamalai in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister. Another team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.

Medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts deployed to Idukki said Kerala Government. 10 persons were rescued after the landslide occurred, police said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said, "The incident in Rajamala is unfortunate. About 82 people were living there in four labour camps. Not sure how many people were there at the time of the landslide. Medical, airforce and police teams have been informed.Air-lifting is not possible now because of bad weather." Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Exim Bank extends USD 250 mn line of credit to Mozambique

Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on Friday said it has extended a USD 250-million about Rs 1,870 crore line of credit LOC to Mozambique for improving power supply quality in the country. The agreement to this effect was signed on Augus...

German state shuts 2 schools after new cases

Officials in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have shut down two schools after new cases of coronavirus were confirmed only days after the northeastern German state became the countrys first to resume classes. The dpa news agency reported Frid...

Energy costs to fall for millions of Britons from October

Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households from October after the energy regulator said it would lower its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 7.5. A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in Januar...

SII enters into new partnership to accelerate manufacture, delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India

The Serum Institute of India SII has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020