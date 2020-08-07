Left Menu
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

The IT professional, stated to be living with Rajput for about an year, had earlier recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police as part of their accidental death report (ADR) probe in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:01 IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area here, accompanied by her brother Showik, shortly before noon.

Her business manager who also worked for Rajput, Shruti Modi, also appeared before the agency soon after as she too was summoned. The statements of Chakraborty and Modi were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

Pithani is stated to be out of Mumbai at present and he has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor hanged himself. The IT professional, stated to be living with Rajput for about an year, had earlier recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police as part of their accidental death report (ADR) probe in the case.

It was not immediately clear if the agency questioned Showik as he left the agency office after a few hours. Chakraborty, accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide, had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court. "In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

The advocate, issued a statement, saying Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe. Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. The plea will be heard next week.

The agency is expected to question Chakraborty, who stated in her petition to the court that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput, about her friendship with the actor, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them and record her statement under the PMLA. It is expected that the ED's line of questioning would revolve around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals and professional deals and links.

A property located in the Khar area of the city, linked to Chakraborty, is also being probed by the ED for the source of its purchase and ownership. The agency has already questioned Rajput's Chartered Accountant (CA) Sandeep Shridhar and his house manager and staffer Samuel Miranda twice in the case.

Rajput's father had, in his complaint, alleged that Miranda was hired by Chakraborty after she allegedly fired the staff hired by his son. The ED has also summoned Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning.

Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The CBI had re-booked this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same persons.

The Mumbai police has been carrying out a separate probe in Rajput's death and has questioned a number of prominent film producers and directors till now. The father had also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late filmstar. Under the ED's scanner are at least two companies linked to Rajput and some financial deals involving Chakraborty, her father and Showik who are stated to be directors in these companies.

Rajput starred in films like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'Sonchiriya'. His most prominent role was in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.PTI NES/SP SKL AAR AAR.

