Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 civilians injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara

Six civilians were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions, an army official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:30 IST
6 civilians injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara

Six civilians were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions, an army official said. “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam and Tangdhar  sectors in  Kupwara (district of north Kashmir) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said. He said six civilians were injured due to Pakistani shelling in Tangdhar sector while no casualties had been reported from Naugam sector so far.  He said a "befitting response" was given to the Pakistani aggression by the Indian Army. PTI MIJ RHL

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Sr police officer’s note to probe teams caused no prejudice, says HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said no prejudice is caused to people of any community by an order of Special Commissioner of Police to its teams probing the northeast Delhi riots asking them to exercise due care and precaution while making arr...

COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept

In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases among jawans posted in Nagaland, authorities of various paramilitary and armed forces have assured the state government they will reschedule the return of their personnel from leave in a staggered ma...

EXCLUSIVE-South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand 23 million from German software firm SAP for two government contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, court documents seen by Reuters show.Although the ...

Deve Gowda greets Mahinda Rajapaksa for winning SL general election

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday greeted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his partys landslide victory in the island nations parliamentary elections. In a tweet, Gowda said, Congratulations to my dear friend President Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020