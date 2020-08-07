6 civilians injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara
Six civilians were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions, an army official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:30 IST
Six civilians were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions, an army official said. “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam and Tangdhar sectors in Kupwara (district of north Kashmir) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said. He said six civilians were injured due to Pakistani shelling in Tangdhar sector while no casualties had been reported from Naugam sector so far. He said a "befitting response" was given to the Pakistani aggression by the Indian Army. PTI MIJ RHL
