Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 dead in landslide in Kerala's Idukki, 57 still missing

At least nine people have lost their lives in the landslide occured in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:59 IST
9 dead in landslide in Kerala's Idukki, 57 still missing
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least nine people have lost their lives in the landslide occured in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. 57 people are still missing and the rescue work is underway.

In the early morning hours today, 4 workers' quarters with 30 rooms were completely destroyed. Gamdjiraj (48), Sivakami (38), Vishal (12), Ramalakshmi (40), Murugan (46), Mayil Swamy (48), Kannan (40), Annadurai (44) and Rajeshwari (43) have lost their lives.

A 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamalai in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister. Another team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.

It issued red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-League One and League Two clubs approve salary caps

League One and League Two clubs, representing the third and fourth tiers of English football, have voted in favour of introducing salary caps for their squads, the English Football League EFL said in a statement on Friday. League One clubs ...

England's white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

England mens white-ball tour to India has been postponed until early 2021, announced Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Friday. The tour was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early Octob...

Regulations on choppers 'very restrictive', make their operation unviable at times: Aviation Secy

The regulations governing civilian helicopters in India are very restrictive and they make operation unviable at times, said Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola on Friday, adding that the government is working to ease these regulations so ...

Birla Corporation Q1 net profit falls 53pc to Rs 66 crore

MP Birla groups flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 66 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020