9 dead in landslide in Kerala's Idukki, 57 still missing

At least nine people have lost their lives in the landslide occured in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. 57 people are still missing and the rescue work is underway.

In the early morning hours today, 4 workers' quarters with 30 rooms were completely destroyed. Gamdjiraj (48), Sivakami (38), Vishal (12), Ramalakshmi (40), Murugan (46), Mayil Swamy (48), Kannan (40), Annadurai (44) and Rajeshwari (43) have lost their lives.

A 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamalai in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister. Another team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.

It issued red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today. (ANI)